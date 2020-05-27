Amanda Holden shows off quirky kitchen accessory – and we want one The Britain's Got Talent star showed off her kitchen on Instagram

Amanda Holden took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she had been sent an incredible box of baking ingredients by Britain Loves Baking, and in the background of the video, the Britain's Got Talent star's stunning kitchen could be seen, along with one very quirky feature – along with one very quirky feature – a bright red, retro Coca Cola vending machine! The incredible device looked similar to a jukebox, and we'd love to know what the doting mum fills it with.

In her caption, Amanda sweetly wrote: "@britainlovesbaking thanks so much. Didn’t realise this was going to be so generous/detailed recipes/ perfectly measured out ingredients - just bliss!"

The vending machine could be seen in the background

Fans were delighted by the TV star's post, and took to the comment section to say as much. One follower wrote: "This is amazing. I hope you will share some of the things you bake with your girls," while another added: "That's really lovely of them, enjoy."

Amanda is currently self-isolating at home in Surrey with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi and Hollie. This isn't the first peek inside the family's beautiful kitchen that Amanda has given fans, in fact, she has shared many photos and clips from the airy room on social media in recent weeks.

With beautiful wooden flooring and white and grey units, the space also features cupboards that are built into the exposed brick wall and finished in a white gloss. She also appears to have a built-in electric hob and spotlights across the ceiling. At the far end of the room is a built-in dark grey oven to match her countertops, not to mention an incredible breakfast bar.

It's been a busy few weeks for Amanda, who recently released her very first single, a cover of Over The Rainbow in honour of the NHS heroes working to fight coronavirus. How amazing is that?

