We've had even more insight into the home lives of our favourite celebrities during the coronavirus lockdown, with the likes of Ruth Langsford, Stacey Solomon and Vogue Williams all sharing photos and videos of themselves doing the housework. As well as proving they're just like us, they've also given some product recommendations in the process – and we'll be snapping up these cleaning gadgets to get our homes just as pristine too!

Ruth Langsford was impressed by her new mop at home with Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford, Nadia Sawalha and Scarlett Moffatt are all fans of the Flash Speed Mop, and took to social media to reveal the surprising results after using it in their respective homes. The product has been selling out fast since winning the celebrities' seal of approval, but is available on Amazon with 60 refills for £33.75.

Flash Speed Mop giga pack with 60 refills, £33.75, Amazon

Stacey Solomon is known for her love of cleaning and organisation, but there's one job she leaves to her boyfriend Joe Swash – cleaning the windows. To make the job easier she has invested in a Kärcher window vacuum, which helps to leave surfaces clean and streak-free, and could also be used throughout the house on everything from glass shower screens to mirrors and tiles.

Kärcher window vac, £63.82, Amazon

Who better to look to for cleaning inspiration than Mrs Hinch? One of the many covetable buys in Sophie's cleaning arsenal is the Sonic Scrubber, an electrical cleaning brush that has a number of different attachments to powerfully clean everything from your kitchen taps to bathroom taps. Get it while you can.

SonicScrubber household electrical cleaning brush, £18.99, Amazon

Vogue Williams swears by Miele vacuum cleaners, specifically the TriFlex HX1 Pro Cordless model, when it comes to keeping the home she shares with husband Spencer Matthews and their toddler son Theodore spotless. The vacuum is definitely an investment buy at £679.99, but judging by Vogue's praise, it's one you won't regret.

Miele TriFlex HX1 Pro Vacuum Cleaner, £679.99, John Lewis & Partners

Lacey Turner, meanwhile, said that her Halo Capsule vacuum cleaner was "the best present ever" in a post on her Instagram Stories. The powerful cordless vacuum has a run time of up to 60 minutes and costs £299.99.

Halo Capsule cordless vacuum cleaner, £299.99, Ideal World

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

