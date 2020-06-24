Mrs Hinch is the gift that keeps on giving. Her cleaning and housework hacks run the gamut from engagement rings to window blinds, and now she has shared a method that applies specifically to a) towels and b) toilet roll. Credit goes to the brains behind @pixiedustcleaninguk, which Mrs Hinch, aka Sophie Hinchliffe, calls out as her inspiration.

Mrs Hinch shared a photo of her toilet roll stamp and folded towels

She wrote, "Lots of my new followers are asking how do you fold your towel like that and stamp the loo roll? Well I've been following an account called @pixiedustcleaninguk since 2018, and that's where I picked it up. I've been doing it ever since, beware it's addictive." Referencing the addition of a piece of eucalyptus positioned within her towels, she added, "But shoving the eucalyptus in there was something I did one day and loved it so sorry about that madness."

Handily, the Instagram account @pixiedustcleaninguk shares clear instructions on how to make your towels and toilet roll look as good as Mrs Hinch's.

Let's start with towels. Mrs Hinch has a way of making them hang just like what you'd find in a hotel, and it's easier to do than you think. A video shared on @pixiedustcleaninguk advises exactly how.

As for stamping your toilet rolls, it's as easy as folding the end into a triangle, and pressing the pointed corner underneath a damp tap to leave a neat stamp. @pixiedustcleaninguk also shares several tutorial videos within Instagram highlight streams, where Mrs Hinch picked up her own skills.

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner gives Mrs Hinch's hacks her seal of approval

Mrs Hinch counts Eamonn Holmes, Rochelle Humes and Amanda Holden among her 3.5million Instagram followers, and this week Lisa Faulkner joined the #HinchArmy as she revealed she also follows the cleaning influencer's home hacks.

"I think I've turned into Mrs Hinch, I'm really proud of myself. I had to change my bed and she puts water spray with Lenor in it so I've done it and put it on my bed sheets, and it's taken all of the creases out," she said in a series of Instagram Stories as she showed off her freshly-made bed. "I mean, they weren't really creased but look, look how lovely does that look? I'm super impressed with myself."

