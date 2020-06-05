We've already shared our advice on how to clean your wedding and engagement rings to reduce the spread of coronavirus, but if there's one person who can take things one step further it's Mrs Hinch. The cleaning sensation, also known as Sophie Hinchliffe, took to Instagram to reveal her miracle hack on Thursday, and our minds are blown at the results. Her method involves two simple ingredients: white vinegar and bicarbonate of soda, and requires very little effort.

Mrs Hinch revealed her jewellery cleaning hack on Instagram

"Quickly popping my jewellery in a bicarb bath for a clean," she captioned her first video. She went on to share the exact measurements and timings: "Mixture of ½ cup white vinegar and 2 tablespoons of bicarb for two to three hours." Next, all you need to do is, "Rinse them under cold water and dry thoroughly with a soft cloth." The concoction should start to fizz, hence why Mrs Hinch covered her bowl with a cloth, and the results speak for themselves. She shared a before and after photo of two rings and two brooches after they had received their treatment, and it's safe to say they look as good as new.

Mrs Hinch shared a before and after photo

Where coronavirus is concerned, Mrs Hinch's method will certainly do the trick. The acidity in white vinegar works to effectively dissolve dirt and bacteria, without tarnishing and removing the shine from your jewellery, while the bicarbonate of soda will react with the vinegar to cut through any grease and help to reinforce its original sparkle.

