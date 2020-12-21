Jennifer Aniston shares video inside endless garden - and it looks like a forest The Friends star has spent much of 2020 living at her incredible mansion

Jennifer Aniston has had the most incredible home to hang out in during the 2020 lockdown, complete with a very large garden. And the Friends star has been sharing glimpses of her incredible forest-like outside space, which seems to go on for miles. In one sweet video shared during early lockdown, her dog Clyde can be seen running around excitedly chasing leaves. The outside space also has a large path leading up to her home to give the actress maximum privacy and is the perfect place for hosting parties – which Jennifer will no doubt enjoy doing again once the world returns to normal. The star has views of her garden from inside her home too, with a balcony overlooking the grounds in her living room and floor-to-ceiling windows in her bathroom.

VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Aniston's dog Clyde run around in her incredible garden

The Rachel Green actress is incredibly proud of her home and collaborated with designer Stephen Shadley to transform the 1970s property into the perfect Californian retreat. She opened up about her property to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room." She also described her home as a "big hug", adding: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here." Other perks of Jennifer's property include an outdoor swimming pool, a games room, a 24-seat dining room and a kitchen complete with a pizza oven and a wine cellar.

The Rachel Green actress has a balcony overlooking her garden

While Jennifer is notoriously private about her personal life, she has shared several photos of her home on Instagram, since she opened an account in 2019. In January, after returning to her house following the SAG Awards, the actress shared a photo from the morning after the night before, where her gorgeous Dior gown had ended up in the bathroom. The star posted a picture of her discarded dress draped over the side of her lavish marble bathtub, and also rested her award on the side of the huge tub.

Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the sprawling grounds from the bathroom

During the lockdown, Jennifer has been keeping busy and sharing snippets of life with her fans via social media. On Saturday she shared a hopeful post with her legions of fans, urging them to take care of themselves in these difficult times.

The actress shared an incredible photograph of herself, in a bikini, stretching out across a bathroom vanity top, giving herself a kiss in the mirror.

The image, a throwback taken by professional photographer Peggy Sirota, was posted with a caption we could all relate to: 'What a year. Reminder to give yourself a little love....and hang in there.'

