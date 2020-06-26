This Morning star Dr Ranj celebrates seriously exciting news The TV star shared the news on Instagram

Dr Ranj has bought an incredible new home!

The This Morning star shared the news on Instagram, and the views from his new pad are certainly jaw-dropping.

WATCH: Dr Ranj Reveals Stunning Living Room In Strictly Come Dancing Challenge

Posting a snap of a glass of champagne sitting on a table with a stunning view in the background, the 41-year-old's new home sits on a large and very beautiful body of water.

Look at that view!

In his caption, the doctor explained that he had "picked up the keys" to his "little piece of heaven". What’s more, Ranj explained that "it's taken a long time and a hell of a lot of hard work" to get to where he is today.

His full caption read: "Picked up the keys to my little piece of heaven today... as someone who grew up with very little, I could only ever dream of this moment. It’s taken a long time and a hell of a lot of hard work, but I’m absolutely over the moon! Still pinching myself! Toasting a little ‘Happy Birthday’... to me!"

Needless to say, fans were delighted for him, and took to the comment section of his post to say so.

"Happy birthday Ranj. And congratulations on the new home. The view is beautiful," wrote one. "Wowsers. Darn well deserved too," added another.

Many of the star's famous friends sent their congratulations, too. Stacey Dooley left a heart-eyed emoji, while Trisha Goddard wrote: "Happy Birthday! You earned this and then some!"

It's not the only big news that Dr Ranj has announced this month, announcing just weeks ago that he is the new ambassador for Furniture Village.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of himself sitting on his bed, and wrote: "BIG NEWS! I'm excited to announce that @furniturevillage has asked me to be their new Sleep Ambassador!"

He continued: "It's a great opportunity for me to talk about one of my favourite subjects – sleep, how to get more of it, and the impact it has on our physical and mental health. Check out Sleep Well, Live Well at furniturevillage.co.uk #sleepwelllivewell #sleep #furniturevillage."

