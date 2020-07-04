Gordon Ramsay's immaculate kitchen will blow your mind! The celebrity chef has returned to London with his family

Gordon Ramsay shared a peek inside the kitchen of his London home on Saturday – and it honestly looks too precious to use.

The celebrity chef shared a video on Instagram to discuss his joy at finally being able to reopen his restaurants, but we couldn't tear our eyes away from his surroundings – he has two kitchen islands… TWO!

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's kitchen inside his London home looks too good to use

While we don't get the full view, there's enough on show to make us realise that we should definitely be taking notes on how to jazz up our kitchen, Gordon-style.

The first thing we noticed is how huge the space is, with gorgeous black cabinets and at least two ovens and a warming drawer – who likes a cold plate, anyway.

There are also a number of sinks, countless worktops, some of which are finished in stainless steel, a huge fridge, tons of fancy cooking equipment and copper saucepans hanging above one of the islands. We have never been so jealous of someone's kitchen!

We've never seen so many pots and pans!

Gordon returned to London last month with his family after spending the majority of lockdown in their Cornwall holiday home. He has made no secret that he is eager to get back to work and delighted fans when he announced that his restaurants have now reopened, having temporarily closed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The star shared a video detailing the steps his team were taking to meet the required health and safety regulations. He said: "Hi guys, it's Gordon and I'm so excited to have you back in all our restaurants. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, we've missed you."

The celebrity chef can't wait to get back in the kitchen

"Although things may look a little different than they did before, we've taken several steps to ensure that you have a safe and enjoyable experience when you come back and dine with us. We have always prided ourselves in keeping very clean dining rooms and you will now notice an increased frequency in cleaning. Hand sanitizer stations will now also be available for all of our guests.

"Our team's health and safety is just as important as yours, and that's why they will be getting regular temperature checks before and after every shift. As well as new health and safety training behind the scenes. Most importantly, from the bottom of my heart, we can't wait to have you back in our restaurants to bring you the same excitement that we have bought you before."

