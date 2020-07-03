Lorraine Kelly shares a sneak peek inside her beautiful bedroom The TV host's dog had been taken over by her pet dog Angus

Lorraine Kelly has given fans a rare look inside her bedroom after revealing her bed had been claimed by her pet dog Angus. The Lorraine host shared a photo of the Border Terrier sat on top of the duvet in her bedroom, telling her followers he was having an "early night".

"'I'm having an early night' says Angus – 'I've been playing with my pals @pawzandbonez all day and I'm gubbed. Night night,'" Lorraine captioned the sweet photo.

GALLERY: Inside Lorraine Kelly's super-stylish Buckinghamshire home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine shares her video diary with HELLO!

Angus was sat on the bed in Lorraine's bedroom, which has a grey upholstered headboard and plain white bedding featuring a delicate pom pom trim on the pillowcases. A pale blue cushion is propped up against the headboard, while a teddy can be seen alongside it.

GALLERY: Inside 28 of the most stylish celebrity bedrooms

Lorraine has a wooden bedside table with white drawers to the side of her bed, with a cream and gold table lamp and framed family photo adding the decorative touches.

Lorraine Kelly shared a peek inside her bedroom

The 60-year-old often shares glimpses inside her family home on Instagram, after relocating from Dundee to Buckinghamshire over two years ago. Lorraine and her husband Steve have since been working hard to decorate the property, and in October she revealed the cosy seating area she had created in one corner of her bedroom as a spot to relax throughout the winter.

Sharing her bedroom essentials, Lorraine said: "I think the heart of the bedroom is actually the bedside table and I really like to personalise mine with books, a pretty lamp and a radio for weekend lie-ins. However, a good quality alarm clock is an absolute must for me and I'm up at 5am for work most days!

The TV presenter has a cosy seating area in one corner of her room

She continued: "A big no-no would be having too much technology in the bedroom, I really try to keep my phone & iPad out of this space."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.