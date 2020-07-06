Jeff Brazier gives tour of newly-decorated room – and it's incredibly stylish The star and his wife Kate began transforming their house before lockdown

Jeff Brazier has been redecorating the house he shares with his wife Kate Dwyer and sons Bobby and Freddie for several months now – and on Monday he unveiled his stunningly stylish bedroom.

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-two shared several clips giving fans a tour inside the spacious room which is situated on the top floor of his luxurious Essex mansion - and we are in love.

Three of the walls, ceiling and their incredible wardrobes are all painted in "Brazier Blue" whilst the wall where the bed is leaning against is wallpapered with a stunning floral design which perfectly matches the rest of the décor which is blue, gold and grey.

The dad-of-two has added new accessories to the room such as two dark grey bedside tables, a gold armchair, a gold throw and blue, gold and grey cushions – all available at Made.com.

Margot Accent Armchair, £399, MADE.COM

This is the second bedroom that Jeff has unveiled in the last month. At the end of June, the TV presenter showed off a before and after of his son Freddie's room, and fans were delighted to see the sweet pictures he had of his mum Jade Goody.

The 41-year-old had previously shown part of the new look back in April, but was waiting to complete the room with "picture frames, shelves etc when we're all able to go back to work".

Elona bedside table, £129, MADE.COM

The new updated pictures of the renovation show all the finishing touches, such as a gorgeous picture of Freddie and Bobby posing with their mother Jade Goody whilst dressed as Father Christmas. Another picture, which seems to be a promo shot from Jade's Living TV documentary which aired just before she passed away from cancer in 2009, shows the star sitting on a throne.

Other framed pictures in Freddie's bedroom include a photo of him and his brother alongside his dad on his wedding day to Kate, him as a toddler alongside proud dad Jeff, and one of his bulldog.

