Jeff Brazier transforms son Freddie's bedroom and Jade Goody has a special place in it The father-of-two showed off the impressive results on Instagram

Jeff Brazier recently enlisted the help of an interior designer to help him and wife Kate transform his son Freddie's room and the results are incredible.

Taking to Instagram stories, the proud father-of-two showed off the transformation, much to the delight of his fans.

MORE: Jeff Brazier explains how lockdown has strengthened his marriage to Kate

Jeff showed off his son's tranformed bedroom

Jeff had previously shown part of the new look back in April, but was waiting to complete the room with "picture frames, shelves etc and Bob's wardrobes when we're all able to go back to work".

The new updated pictures of the renovation show all the finishing touches, such as a gorgeous picture of Freddie and Bobby posing with their mother Jade Goody whilst dressed as Father Christmas. Another picture, which seems to be a promo shot from Jade's Living TV documentary which aired just before she passed away from cancer in 2009, shows the star sitting on a throne.

Other framed pictures in Freddie's bedroom include a photo of him and his brother alongside his dad on his wedding day to Kate, him as a toddler alongside proud dad Jeff, and one of his bulldog.

Freddie has several pictures of his late mum

The unveiling of the new room comes just weeks after Jade Goody's birthday, an occasion the family celebrates every year.

Last year, Jeff shared a heartbreaking post revealing that his heart ached "for all of the love and affection the boys have had to go without in her absence".

WATCH: Remembering Jade Goody ten years on from her death

Sharing a throwback snap of Jade with her two sons, Freddie and Bobby, along with several photos of their annual gathering and a close-up photo of Bobby on his birthday, he wrote: "Today would have been Jade's 38th Birthday so we had a small gathering and raised a glass in her memory. My heart aches for all of the love and affection the boys have had to go without in her absence and for all she missed of their childhood, those precious stolen moments deprived of a fiercely strong and proud mother."

Jade Goody passed away in 2009 from cervical cancer

He continued: "My thanks to those that came along as well as those who couldn't make it always showing the boys that they have many good people supporting their every step. It was also Bobby's 16th this week so we celebrated getting him there in one piece and all the promise his future holds. Lastly bless Fred for asking his Uncle Tys if he had been working under the bonnet of a few car’s today. Always making us laugh and @tysonplaymaker always educating us on the fashion front."