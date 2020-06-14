Jeff Brazier explains how lockdown has strengthened his marriage to Kate The couple have revealed they are stronger than ever

From early morning walks with English Bulldog Mabel to honing DIY skills on their Essex home, Jeff Brazier and his wife Kate have been spending more time together than ever before.

"I appreciate all couples need their space, but I am genuinely better when Kate is around. I enjoy her company, and there is something special about the team that we make," the 41-year-old TV presenter, author and life-coach tells HELLO! in an exclusive interview in the new issue out this week.

The couple tied the not in 2018

"We like to get stuff done, to roll our sleeves up, and it's no coincidence that the house has come on bundles since lockdown."

PR director Kate, 30, has been working from home and has been making the most of not commuting into London: "Now every morning before seven we are out with Mabel, that is our favourite time of day. It is a better balance for us. Jeff has enjoyed having me around more; spending this time together we never would have had otherwise."

The couple have been in lockdown with Jeff's sons, 15-year-old Freddy - who took the exclusive photographs in this week's HELLO! – and Bobby, a model who made his catwalk debut for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan earlier this year, and who turned 17 in lockdown. Jeff has always been a hands-on dad to the boys whose mother Jade Goody died when they were four and five. He tells HELLO!: "I am feeling so much at the moment of knowing that they are becoming men and how their childhood is nearly over."

Jeff and Kate reveal that lockdown has brought them closer

The couple's happiness as they talk to HELLO! is all the more special as it was reported they were going through difficulties only a year after their wedding.

"Now we are a million times better because we took the time to invest in ourselves. I am so proud that the two of us have got to the point where things are more straightforward and more simple and easier than they have ever been between us. We are stronger for the two months that we've spent together with time to just focus on one another. Kate and I have had an opportunity to press pause and reset," reveals Jeff.

Kate adds, "For us, day to day, we have realised how much we love each other's company. Marriage isn't always easy and our struggles were often because we didn’t see each other. Now we are stronger than ever."