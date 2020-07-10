Andy Murray unveils stunning living room for special reason with Kate Middleton The Wimbledon star joined the Duchess of Cambridge for a video call

Andy Murray lives with his wife Kim and their three children in a £5million home in Surrey, and a recent video alongside the Duchess of Cambridge unveiled a look inside his stunning living room. Andy joined Kate via video link from the space, showing cream and brown walls and modern spotlights in the ceiling. At Andy's side, there is also a mirrored plinth in the middle of the room, and behind him there are a selection of pieces of artwork hanging on the wall in black frames.

WATCH: Andy Murray joins Kate Middleton via video link from his living room

Kensington Palace shared the video of Andy and Kate on Instagram with the caption, "To mark what would have been the start of finals weekend of the famous @Wimbledon Championships, The Duchess of Cambridge (Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club) was joined by surprise guest Sir Andy Murray, as she spoke to young tennis players from Bond Primary School in South London."

Andy shared several tennis tips to his fans, and also revealed how he had stayed fit after being unable to play tennis for around ten weeks as courts have been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I was going out on my road bike," he explained. "Which was something I've never done before."

Andy and his family have plans to move into a new five-bedroom property with a swimming pool, massage room, gym and tennis court, which is currently under construction.

Andy Murray showed off his kitchen on Instagram

His current home, meanwhile, is every bit as luxurious as you'd expect. Andy gave fans a look at his open plan kitchen and dining room when he celebrated his birthday in May. It showed glossy cream cabinets with a wooden frame, a breakfast bar, and a wooden dining table with metal chairs. The room also has large windows that let in plenty of natural light.

