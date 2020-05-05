David Beckham shares a look at the amazing garden feature at his Cotswolds home The Beckhams are currently isolating at their country retreat

David and Victoria Beckham have been finding new ways to keep themselves and their children entertained during the coronavirus lockdown, which they are spending at their Cotswolds home. We've seen them baking, getting crafty and going for family bike rides, and now David and their teenage son Romeo have unleashed their competitive sides in their latest Instagram posts.

The retired footballer shared photos of himself and Romeo playing together outdoors on Tuesday and offered a look at one of the many impressive features in their garden – a tennis court. But rather than play tennis, the father-son duo were playing Teqball, a game that combines elements of football and table tennis on a distinctive curved table.

David and Romeo Beckham played Teqball on their tennis court

David and Romeo set up their Teqball Smart table, which costs almost £3,000, on the middle of the tennis court. The court is surrounded by lawns and trees, and looks like the perfect spot for promising tennis player Romeo to perfect his skills.

RELATED: See more of David and Victoria Beckham's Cotswolds home

Teqball Smart Table, £2,812.48, Amazon

Victoria and David reportedly spent £30,000 to install the court in the garden of their country retreat in a bid to help their 17-year-old son achieve his dreams of becoming a professional tennis player. And it isn't the only extravagant purchase they have made for their garden; other standout buys include their very own log cabin featuring a sauna and steam room, and a plunge pool that sits on their lawn.

MORE: Romeo Beckham shares peek into Cotswolds bedroom

The Beckhams also have a cabin with a sauna in their garden

The couple also enlisted three-time Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett to transform their outdoor space into a "fairytale garden" complete with a pergola, natural swimming pond and an orchard. They may find, however, that the space is not as peaceful as hoped when work begins nearby to build an extension at the private members' club Soho Farmhouse.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.