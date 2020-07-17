Princess Beatrice and new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi set to inherit sprawling Italian estate The couple wed in Windsor on Friday 17 July

Princess Beatrice and her new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will one day inherit his family's sprawling Italian estate following their secret royal wedding on Friday.

In the future, the newlyweds will be able to add Villa Mapelli Mozzi in Casatenovo, Northern Italy – which is less than an hour away from Milan – to their property portfolio after they exchanged vows in Windsor on Friday 17 July.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in secret royal ceremony

The 13-bedroom residence is surrounded by parkland, where tall trees are housed in an English garden. There is also an outdoor swimming pool and a stable house.

The interior has a large staircase leading to a piano nobile – Italian for 'noble floor', which contains the main reception and bedrooms of the house. It also leads to the gallery on the first floor, with bedrooms that open onto the park.

The rooms on the ground floor have an area of 800 square meters and are able to accommodate up to 160 guests. The central hall can accommodate about 70 people seated, so perfect for holding events.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo married in Windsor

Beatrice and Edoardo's future inheritance has fine finishes, such as stucco decorated ceilings, Venetian beaten floors and antique oak. It is also decorated with the family's significant works of art, with Edoardo's father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, 68, working internationally as an art dealer and curator.

It's not just a new home that Beatrice will one day inherit; she's also inherited titles from her husband's side of the family, becoming an Italian 'Contessa' or 'Nobile Donna' (noble woman).

Princess Beatrice has also inherited new titles

Edoardo's father, who descends from Italian aristocracy, told Mail Online prior to the wedding: "Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation. He is a count – his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."

Further details are still to be announced about the royal wedding, but it was revealed in February that Beatrice and Edoardo had asked his four-year-old son Christopher to be his best man. Affectionately known as Wolfie, he is Edoardo's child from his previous relationship with architect Dara Huang.

