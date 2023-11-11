Princess Beatrice's stepson's unexpected bedroom decor is so playful - see inside

Princess Beatrice is the stepmother of her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son Christopher, whom he calls 'Wolfie', so you may have certain a few preconceived ideas about how his little bedroom would be decorated. However, the property developer and Italian noble's son's space is just like what every seven-year-old would dream of.

It is no surprise that Christopher's bedroom is so fun and youthful. His mother, Dara Huang, is an American architect and most likely had a lot to do with creating a space that Christopher could enjoy. Though, as the stepson of a royal, you may expect Christopher's bedroom to be the epitome of opulence and grandeur with high ceilings and gilded features, Dara has designed a room that is playful and modern and we love it.

Dara took to Instagram to share her house updates with her 58.3 thousand followers as the property underwent renovations. The mother delighted royalsists with a peek inside Christopher's room which has been inspired by the popular game Minecraft.

© Instagram A bedroom every seven year old would love

Minecraft allows players to explore a blocky three-dimensional world of infinite terrain and can build structures from materials and tools they can discover as they play.

The bedroom in which little Christopher is seen playing features a wall painted in an ombre blue gradient to look like the sky with white building blocks to imitate the world created by gamers on Minecraft. The same building block design was copied on the lower half of the walls with various shades of green to look like the grass in the game.

© Instagram Seven-year-old Wolfie has a minecraft bedroom

Little stuffed toys from Minecraft were also in the room for Christopher to enjoy and though the room was clearly in its early stages, a minimalist white chest of drawers and matching wardrobe were seen.

© Instagram A peek into Dara's living room showed her son

Dara also gave an insight into other parts of the home she shares with her seven-year-old. Renovations were underway in what will no doubt be an exceedingly chic living room with a neutral colour palette and gold accent lighting.

© Instagram We love the mid-century feel

She has also opted for a warm wood cabinet with a mid-century feel. Her living room also features a grand fireplace and Victorian-style shelving built into the wall. The eagle-eyed interior design fans among us will have also spotted the ultra-trendy boucle armchairs that will warm up the space.

Christopher is Edoardo's only child from his previous relationship with Dara Huang. The pair were previously engaged but they broke this off in 2018. In the same year, the property developer began a relationship with Princess Beatrice, the niece of King Charles, who was his childhood friend.

© Shutterstock Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi seen kissing Princess Beatrice's cheek

The pair got engaged in September 2019 in Italy with Edoardo reportedly designing the ring himself with British jeweller Shaun Leane. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the pair wed in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park in May 2020. Little Wolfie was his father's best man and a page boy at the ceremony.

The royal couple went on to have a child of their own in 2021, a little girl whom they named Sienna. Beatrice has spoken about the joy of being a stepmother alongside a mother to her own daughter and has even been spotted wearing a necklace with both children's initials intertwined. In 2019 a source told People magazine that the Princess is a "fantastic step-mummy already".