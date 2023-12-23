Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shows off ethereal Christmas tree

It is no surprise that the royals opt for stylish meets traditional when it comes to Christmas decor. After all, you can't go small when decorating a palace. Princess Beatrice's husband interior designer and property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi owns Banda Property and has taken to his business' Instagram to show off his latest masterpiece – a stunning Christmas tree.

The carousel of photos of the sumptuous interior design work has already garnered over 700 likes and we are not surprised - a Christmas tree is a display of personal taste and it is clear the noble has taste in abundance.

The tall tree was adorned with ultra-trendy bows in a burnt orange shade in a thicker fabric with skinnier bones in a taupe velvet material adding depth. Also balanced in the branches were lit skinny candles. Under the tree was an array of presents in rustic brown paper wrapping and white ribbon bows.

The tree was photographed in a dimly lit space with a moody ambience. The room featured a mantlepiece dressed with a leafy garland dressed with candlesticks and flowers in muted hues. A painting was hung above the fireplace in colours that picked up the shades in the Christmas decorations.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo attended Princess Kate's Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey with his son Wolfie

Completing the space was a low rustic coffee table with macaroons and cocktail glasses arranged on top and a dramatic chandelier.

The designer shares his interiors projects on the Instagram account that has over 143 thousand followers. Other spaces in his repertoire include a stunning marble kitchen with black cabinetry and khaki accents, a neutral bedroom with a bold blue and white patterned rug, and a minimalist living space with a horse-shoe-shaped sofa and grand floor-to-ceiling windows.

We can only imagine the decor Edoardo will have no doubt designed for the home he shares with his wife and two-year-old daughter Sienna.

Among the snaps of his opulent designs are a few rare family moments. In September the property developer shared an adorable photo of little Sienna for her birthday. The doting dad wrote: "Happy Birthday Baby Girl. You bring us so much love and joy every day," with a string of heart emojis. The young royal was wearing an adorable dress covered in ditsy flowers and a straw hat.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's daughter Sienna

He also marked a special occasion with his wife on his public Instagram account – a rare outpouring of love for the royals. Edoardo said: "Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world. I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together.

© Alamy Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wed in private

"I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx," he concluded.

© Alamy Princess Beatrice's dress was on loan

The pair wed in 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic their wedding, held at the All Saints Chapel at the Royal Lodge, was a small private affair. The parish church sits on the grounds of the Windsor Great Park where her sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were isolating.

The Princess' dress was her something borrowed. The vintage gown featuring puffed sleeves and sparkly detailing was on loan to Sarah Ferguson's daughter from the late Queen. The piece was designed by Norman Hartnell and was made from Peau De Soie taffeta and organza with a trim made from Duchess satin.