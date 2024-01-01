Princess Beatrice looks so in love in rare NYE photographs with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi looked so in love in rare candid photographs captured from their New Year's Eve celebrations.

Edoardo, 40, took to Instagram to share a series of photographs beside his wife Beatrice, 35, on Monday, marking the start of 2024 with a post dedicated to his love.

"Happy New Years - Here's to a glorious 2024," wrote the property developer, adding: "Today is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one."

In the photographs captured from what appears to be a ritzy NYE party, Beatrice and Edoardo are wrapped in each other's arms as they partied amongst guests.

The couple were dressed to the nines, with Edoardo wearing a crisp white suit and bow-tie and Beatrice looking effortlessly chic in her much-loved black Self-Portrait blazer dress. With lustrous satin lapels, a waist-cinching belt and a Gothic netted skirt, the royal's 'Tailored Crepe and Chiffon Midi Dress' was an impeccable choice for the celebratory evening.

Beatrice teamed the dress with snakeskin cap-toe suede pumps, letting her hair fall past her shoulders in vampy, voluminous curls.

Royal fans were quick to comment on the couple's rare post. "Two sweet photos of a sweet couple. Wishing you and your beautiful little family the best 2024!" penned one, as another wrote: "You two are such a lovely and beautiful couple! Happy New Year to you all."

Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot in 2020 in an extremely intimate ceremony held at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

The couple wed just months after the Covid-19 outbreak and national lockdown occurred, opting for a socially distanced wedding attended by only their closest family - including the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Since then, the couple have welcomed a daughter together, Sienna, while Beatrice is a doting step-mother to Edoardo's son 'Wolfie' from his previous relationship with architect Dara Huang.

Little is known about how the royal family celebrate New Year's Eve. When Her Late Majesty the Queen was alive, the royal family would typically spend New Year's Eve at her country estate, Sandringham House, though since her passing it is unclear whether her son King Charles is continuing with that tradition.