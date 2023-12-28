Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Christmas tablescape is the stuff of dreams

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has shared an insight into his interior tastes at home with the Duke and Duchess of York's eldest daughter.

The property mogul, who is the Development CEO and Creative Director of Banda Property, showcased his eye for style in his latest festive post. The gorgeous imagery revealed a Pinterest-worthy Christmas tablescape featuring freestanding candles, white china, and beautiful beige bow and red berry accents.

Shunning the usual red and green themes, Edoardo, 40, styled the table with a neutral beige cloth and hung a spectacular foliage display above the dinner party-ready seating area.

"Banda Christmas Part 2 @banda.property. Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house," he penned in the caption.

Edoardo, who is descended from Italian aristocracy, also shared some images of a beautiful Christmas tree at another one of his properties earlier this week.

The tree was adorned with candles and sumptuous chocolate brown and burnt orange velvet bows instead of baubles.

We bet his private home with Beatrice, 35, is equally stylish, and love getting an insight into his interior decor expertise.

Edoardo and Princess Beatrice's mysterious living situation

The couple's living situation is somewhat of a mystery. Their primary residence is in London, but it is not known whether they reside at St James's Palace, where Beatrice lived for most of her life with her parents and sister Princess Eugenie, or whether they have their own place.

The pair spend most of the week in London due to Edoardo co-parenting his seven-year-old son Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolfe with his interior designer ex, Dara Huang.

Beatrice, who shares two-year-old daughter Sienna with Edoardo, is very close to her stepson and often does the school run with him.

The royal couple also purchased a property in the Cotswolds in 2021, but little is known about the abode.

The Express reported that the house boasts a swimming pool and tennis courts. It also has a separate outbuilding which is the perfect party house for family gatherings.

They undertook major renovation work including installing a six-foot security gate at their entranceway in a bid to protect the privacy of their country bolthole.

Meanwhile, Beatrice and Edoardo, who brought Wolfie along to their Christmas Day church outing at Sandringham last year, have spent Christmas without him.

According to the Daily Mail's Richard Eden, the little boy spent the run-up to Christmas on a Disney-themed cruise with his American mum Dara before returning to Florida with her family for the holidays.

