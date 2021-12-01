Princess Beatrice's Cotswolds bolthole away from the public eye - details The Queen's granddaughter has left London

The Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice no longer lives in London after relocating to a countryside bolthole in the Cotswolds along with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their first baby, Sienna – read all the details.

Beatrice used to reside at St James's Palace which is located within central London but has now opted for a quieter life outside of the city. According to The Express, the house is worth a dazzling £3million and boats a swimming pool and tennis courts. It also has a separate outbuilding which is the perfect party house!

WATCH: Princess Beatrice speaks candidly from her home

It is believed that the couple viewed the property when Princess Beatrice was expecting and it is not known how long the family have actually lived there.

Edoardo's parents also live in the Costwolds, so perhaps this was a motivational reason for the family to uproot from London.

The Costwolds is extremely picturesque

During their time at St James's Palace, royal fans got to see glimpses inside of their private living quarters including a cosy lounge with burnt orange walls and a large fireplace where Beatrice had showcased a photo from her wedding day with Edoardo, and a vase of pampas grass in one corner.

There will be chance to see inside their new home if Beatrice conducts any virtual interviews from the home just as many royals have done during the pandemic.

The family used to live at St James's Palace

It is possible that St James's Palace will remain their London base, much like Princess Anne who also has a home at Gatcombe Park.

Fans saw glimpses inside their former home

Many members of the royal family have multiple residences, allowing them to enjoy life in the city as well as escape to the countryside. Prince William and Kate Middleton, for example, spend most of their time at Kensington Palace, but they also have a gorgeous home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, where they retreat to during the school holidays.

