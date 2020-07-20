Jennifer Garner unveils children's incredible climbing frame inside their garden

Jennifer Garner has given another glimpse inside her sprawling garden at home in LA in a fun video shared on Instagram. In the footage, the 13 Going on 30 actress was seen creating a dunk tank by hand from pieces of wood and an old bucket, as a fun game for the family to play. The dunk tank was placed onto her children's climbing frame, which featured a huge balcony and even had star shapes imprinted in the wood. Jennifer tried and tested the finished product by sitting in front of the bucket while someone behind the camera threw a ball at the target, resulting in the star getting drenched in water. She then called out for her children to come and play.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner reveals her children's impressive climbing frame

The Peppermint star is a doting mum to Violet, 14, Seraphina, 12, and eight-year-old Samuel, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The family have a beautiful garden at their home, with other features including an outside swimming pool and pretty sunflower trees, which featured in a video posted by Jennifer last week.

The doting mum lives in Pacific Palisades, California, in an impressive home boasting a theatre, wine-tasting room, and spa. Jennifer lives close to Ben so that their children can split their time between their parents easily.

Jennifer Garner's children have a beautiful garden to enjoy

During the lockdown, Jennifer has been doing her bit to help keep people entertained while at home, and started her own initiative, Hey Jen, Look at Me, where people can send in videos of themselves showcasing their talents in quarantine.

The Peppermint actress standing in her garden at home in LA

The mother-of-three regularly posts footage from entrants, which have ranged from people dancing to reciting plays. The idea came about after Jennifer's son had to miss his school play because of the coronavirus pandemic and had been upset about it.

Back in May, Jennifer appeared via video link on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to open up about her family's time in lockdown. "Everyone's really good. They have been great. We have our moments of course but I think they really get the call to action of staying put and working hard to keep your chins up," the Peppermint actress said. "They're cleaning the house and helping out and they've been really good."

