Jennifer Garner has given everyone major laundry room goals after sharing a fun video of herself sorting out the washing at home in LA. The 13 Going on 30 actress took to Instagram on Monday to post footage of herself dancing and drinking wine while folding clothes in the spacious area. The room looked like a laundrette, complete with two washing machines and a separate folding area. Fans were quick to comment on the room, with one writing: "That's laundry room goals," while another wrote: "The laundry room is the size of my living room!" A third added: "I don't think I'd mind washing so much if I had this laundry room!"

VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Garner dance while doing the housework

Jennifer Garner has a huge laundry room - and she makes doing the household chore a lot of fun!

The Hollywood star lives in Pacific Palisades, California, in an impressive home boasting a theatre, wine-tasting room, swimming pool and spa. Jennifer has shared several glimpses inside her property on her Instagram account, with her kitchen often featuring in cooking videos that she regularly posts online. The actress lives with her three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 12, and seven-year-old Samuel, who she shares with ex Ben Affleck. The star keeps her kids out of the public eye and has previously opened up about her son's dislike for the paparazzi that follow them around. Talking to Today in 2016, she said: "He sees the paparazzi and says 'Mum, go and tell them your son does not like it.' It kills me."

The Hollywood star inside her gorgeous bathroom at her LA mansion

During the lockdown, Jennifer has been doing her bit to help keep people entertained while at home, and has started her own initiative, Hey Jen, Look at Me, where people can send in videos of them showcasing their talents in quarantine. The mother-of-three regularly posts footage from entrants, which have ranged from people dancing to reciting plays. The idea came about after Jennifer's son had to miss his school play because of the coronavirus pandemic and had been upset about it.

Despite being a well-known actress, Jennifer is incredibly down-to-earth, and prefers nothing more than spending time with her family. Chatting to Heat about her home life, the star revealed: "We're a lot like most families, I would imagine. Just being together during my time off and having fun. I love the laughter. Family is very important to me."

