Simon Cowell planning to sell £18million Los Angeles mansion The music mogul also owns properties in Malibu and London

Simon Cowell is reportedly planning to sell his Los Angeles mansion, 16 years after he bought it. The X Factor judge is said to have made the decision in order to enjoy a quieter life away from Hollywood with his partner Lauren Silverman and their son Eric.

The dad-of-one bought his six-bedroom mansion back in 2004, and it boasts amenities including a high-tech home cinema, a state-of-the-art gym, a luxury spa with a wet steam room, a solarium and lap pool. There is even a professional tanning salon.

Meanwhile, the property also includes a separate live-in butlers and maids quarters, as well as a 24-hour servants' kitchen for his staff to live and work in. Simon also invested in a high-tech security system for the residence, which includes retina and fingerprint scan authorisation for visitors.

Simon spent five years constructing his "dream home" on the site in Beverly Hills. News of his planned move may come as a surprise, as Simon previously said of the house: "This is the place that I feel most at home in LA. I love it here. I feel at home, at peace."

The sprawling estate and it's beautiful pool area has previously featured on shows including The X Factor, however, the music mogul is apparently ready for a quieter life away from the star-studded neighbourhood of Beverly Hills.

Simon has several other beautiful properties where he can spend time with his family; in 2017 he bought a £19million ($24.4million) beachfront home in Malibu, while he also owns a £15million ($19.2million) residence in Wimbledon, London, as well as a third home in Holland Park, London, where other stars including Robbie Williams and David and Victoria Beckham also live.

