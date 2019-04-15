Simon Cowell's new £15m mansion may have a VERY surprising feature The music mogul is said to be spooked out by the reports

The £15million mansion bought by Simon Cowell in October may have an unwelcome feature – a ghost. The Britain’s Got Talent judge’s new property is haunted by the lover of a Roman emperor according to its previous owner, Christian Levett, who believes he unwittingly introduced the spirit into the home in 2014.

Hedge-fund billionaire Christian bought a statue of Antinious, who was Roman Emperor Hadrian’s lover in 128BC, but he hadn’t even unpacked the historic statue before strange occurrences started happening in his home. "It was delivered in a crate. When I was locking up, I heard the sound of heavy objects being knocked over from the drawing room where Antinous was still lying in his box," Christian told The Sun. "The same happened the next two nights. But there was nobody there."

Simon Cowell and his family's new home is said to be haunted by a ghost

Although the statue has since been taken to a museum, the spirit is still said to roam the home where Simon now lives with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their five-year-old son Eric. The claims are likely to be unwelcome news to the music mogul, who once revealed that an exorcist had to be called in at one of his previous homes due to supernatural events, and claimed to have seen a ghost while filming The X Factor in 2015.

Simon moved into his new home in October, after relocating from the star-studded neighbourhood of Holland Park in west London to Wimbledon. His life in his former residence was far from uneventful either; not only was the property burgled while Simon and his family slept upstairs in December 2015, another dramatic incident saw Simon rushed to hospital after fainting and falling down in the stairs in October 2017, forcing him to miss the first X Factor live shows.

