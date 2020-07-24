Charley Webb shows off the gorgeous view from her bedroom The Emmerdale star shared the photo on Instagram

Charley Webb retreated to her beautiful bedroom on Friday to try and get some work done, but the Emmerdale star kept getting distracting by the incredible view – and we can see why!

Posting a photo of the view, she wrote: "I've come upstairs to do a bit of work and I'm just sat here staring out of the window. I love how warm and sunny it is!"

Charley showed off the incredible view on Instagram

The Debbie Dingle actress was looking out over her garden's lush, sprawling lawn. To the right of the image, pretty flower beds could be seen, and the perimeter of her family's garden was flanked by gorgeous big trees.

With a view like that, we'd spend all day looking out of the window!

Although Charley hasn't revealed just how beautiful the view from her bedroom is, she has shared photos of the chic glass balcony before.

The soap star, who lives in North Yorkshire with her husband and Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden and their three children Buster, Bowie and Ace, revealed that her bedroom has its very own balcony earlier in the month.

MORE: Charley Webb reveals son Ace cried after she gave him 'worst haircut'

This isn't the first time we have seen Charley's balcony

MORE: Charley Webb unveils magical bedroom balcony

Taking once again to Instagram, the doting mum posted a clip of her sleeping quarters as she listened to the rain from her bed, and the balcony was visible.

She has decorated the area with warm fairy lights, and there are two glass doors with black frames and white blinds. The video also gave a glimpse of Charley and Matthew's salmon pink bed linen.

Downstairs, Charley and her family also have a stunning kitchen. She often shares social media posts from the space, showing that it has marble floors, a stainless steel island and matching minimalist cupboards.

The kitchen area opens on to the dining space, where they have a coordinating stainless steel table with a selection of chairs including one upholstered in leopard-print and another red, white and blue striped design.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.