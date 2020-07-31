Angela Griffin's garden daybed is giving us major Ibiza vibes The White Lines star had the perfect spot for the hottest day of the year

Angela Griffin had the perfect idea for soaking up the sun on the hottest day of the year – a daybed!

The White Lines star gave us major furniture envy when she showed off the comfiest-looking bed casually taking up residence in her garden.

Posting a photo to Instagram, Angela admitted that she doesn't need to be sunning herself abroad because her home set-up is definitely Ibiza-worthy.

"Ibiza Chill on the Sonos. Rose in hand. Garden vibes. Who needs to go abroad?" She captioned the summery snap, adding: "Making the most of the sunshine whilst it’s here."

If you want to emulate Angela's style, she kindly listed how you can! She added: "New upholstery on my daybed by @sewwhatyoureap. Wine by @drink.folc. Cover up from my lovely friend @piperperabo."

Angela Griffin's daybed looks so comfy!

Fans of the actress were quick to swoon over her photo, one wrote: "Love the colour of the daybed." Another added: "Gorgeous! Oh, and those cushions!" A third said: "Gorgeous as always."

Angela rarely shares snapshots of her home life, but over the last few weeks, she has posted a few glimpses.

Last week, the actress shared a very rare photo of her two daughters Tallulah and Melissa, alongside husband Jason Milligan. Posing with her beautiful family on the beach in the Devonshire village of Slapton, she wrote on Instagram: "I [heart] Devon!!"

She continued: "Had an incredible time celebrating mine and @johntorodecooks birthdays!!!! Dartmouth, Beesands, Slapton #bighouse, @britanniaatthebeachbeesands, Blackpool Sands the list goes on. Glorious sunshine made it feel like we were abroad and we're back home with a full Mediterranean tan. Sad that it's over tbh."

