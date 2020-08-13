Gwen Stefani reveals wild and wacky decor inside family home The singer lives with boyfriend Blake Shelton and her three boys

When it comes to home decor Gwen Stefani takes a walk on the wild side!

The singer gave fans a look inside her home during a virtual interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week and in the process, everyone got to see her very bold choice of wallpaper.

Gwen’s quirky sense of style shone through as the walls were covered in snakeskin print paper, which she managed to make look effortlessly cool.

The Hollaback Girl hitmaker, 50, still managed to stand out against the animalistic backdrop, by wearing one of her signature tracksuits.

She’d opted for pink, red and white, which matched the candles and flowers behind her too.

Gwen chatted to stand-in host Dua Lipa, 24, about the COVID-19 lockdown, revealing she had spent it at her boyfriend, Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, along with her three boys, Kingston, 14, Zuma, eleven and Apollo, six.

Gwen chatted to Dua Lipa who was guest-hosting the show

Dua slipped up by calling Blake, 44 - Gwen’s boyfriend of five years - her "husband" but she didn’t seem to mind and said it sounded "cool”.

Gwen also chatted about spending quarantine with her brother, his kids, and her boys too.

"It was actually really a lot of fun at first," she told the British songstress. "All the sudden work is over and you just get to indulge on being on this ranch."

Gwen's wallpaper stood out

The group was surrounded by "exotic animals", which was in stark contrast to where Gwen grew up in Orange County, California.

"Our nature was the beach," she said. "So to be able to be in Oklahoma and experience a ranch kind of vibe was something I never really had. It’s been great, amazing."

Gwen and Dua are teaming up for a remix of Physical for the upcoming Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album, which will be released on August 28. Its release was pushed back a week so that Dua could create an animated video for each track.

