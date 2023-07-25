Gwen Stefani delighted fans on Monday evening when she shared a beautiful video from her Oklahoma home. Posting the short clip to her Instagram, the former No Doubt singer showed off her and her husband Blake Shelton's stunning and seemingly never ending flower garden.

In the video, which can be seen below, the 53-year-old 'What You Waiting For?' star could be seen wandering through a field of multicolored flowers. She then showed her process of choosing a few to be picked and then carried home to her house, where she later showed the flowers on display in the family's grand dining area.

WATCH: Gwen's stunning floral video

Gwen moved to Oklahoma after she married her fellow The Voice coach Blake in 2021. The California-born singer loves posting videos from the ranch home which they share in the state when she isn’t travelling around the nation and the world in order to perform for her fans.

The 'Hollaback Girl's latest post gained a lot of attention and compliments for the star. "OMG so beautiful," one top comment on her post said, before it continued: "Girl you are so blessed...flowers are everything and your Cowboy blesses you beyond measure with them. Wild flower fields.....so Beautiful...Blake spoils you girl."

© Gwen Stefani on Instagram Gwen enjoying the fields near her home earlier this year

"So happy for you Gwen you deserve this good life… God bless you and your family and Blake much love," another person said kindly. A third chimed in: "It makes me happy that you're an Oklahomie now!" Meanwhile a fourth said: "Love this side of you @gwenstefani. Loving the simple and down to earth things in life!! HAPPINESS looks GREAT on you."

Many compliments also came in for the flowers which Gwen showed in her video. "Love the bright colors of zinnias!" said one fan, and another added to this with some advice: "Look for State Fair zinnias. The grow over 5 feet tall! The hummingbirds and butterflies and bumblebees love them!"

© Getty Gwen and Blake moved to Oklahoma after they married in 2021

Others were obsessed with how the clip showed Gwen's laid back lifestyle on the ranch. "How awesome to be able to just go out and pick your own flowers! Heaven," said one person.

Gwen and Blake share their sprawling home with the three sons who she had with her former husband Gavin Rossdale. The pair co-parent Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, and Blake is a proud step-dad to the three boys.

© Getty Images The blended family all together at a premiere

Gavin has been open in the past about struggling with the arrangement due to his and Gwen's varied parenting styles. "We're really different people...I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up," he once told the Not So Hollywood podcast. However, he went on to suggest that this would in fact benefit his children, as they will be given wider perspectives to learn from and influence how they navigate life.

Prior to his relationship with Gwen, Blake was married to fellow country singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015. He was also married to Kaynette Gern for three years in the mid aughts. His connection with Gwen came partly from how they both went through similar high profile divorces at the same time.

© Getty Images Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert arrive at the 57th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 8, 2015

Speaking with Billboard in 2016, the 47-year-old explained: "Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can't even imagine the similarities in our divorces."