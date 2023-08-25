Gwen Stefani's son sings wearing cowboy hat during epic birthday celebrations with famous mom

Gwen Stefani isn't just a regular mom, she's a cool mom!

The singing sensation made sure that her middle son Zuma - who turned 15 this week - had a birthday to remember, as she took him out for his special day on Thursday night.

The award-winning star shared footage of the pair living their best lives as they attended Zach Bryan's concert, dancing and singing in the crowds.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani's son Zuma showcases dance moves during night out with famous mom

In footage shared on Gwen's Instagram Stories, her son - who now towers over her - sported a cowboy hat as he watched the singer on stage.

Gwen shares Zuma, along with Kingston, 17, and Apollo, nine, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. For Zuma's birthday on Monday, the teenager was celebrated once again by his famous mom, who paid a heartfelt tribute to him on social media.

© Instagram/Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani with son Zuma - who turned 15 this week

Gwen posted a picture montage featuring memories from over the years, showing just how much her teenage son has grown! "Happy Birthday Zuma" was splashed across the video in big blue letters, spanning through many of his moments with both his mom and his stepdad Blake Shelton.

"Happy 15th birthday Zuma!!! We love you more than anything," Gwen wrote alongside the clip. Country music definitely has a big influence in Zuma's upbringing, thanks to having Blake as a stepfather.

© Frazer Harrison Gwen Stefani with husband Blake Shelton and her three sons

The award-winning singer is a devoted stepdad to Gwen's three sons and previously opened up about his role while talking to People.

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life," he began.

© Instagram Gwen shares her three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

"For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again." The singer has also got candid about how it's not always easy being a stepparent.

"There's definitely nothing easy about it," he said during an interview on radio show The Ride with Kimo & Heather in 2021.

"I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"

© Getty Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been married since 2021

He continued: "I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am," he continued. "Especially, you know, now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

Showing just how much they all value Blake, Gwen previously paid a heartfelt tribute to him on Father's Day. Back in 2020, she shared several photos from over the years of The Voice alum with each of her sons, taken both at home and out doing activities such as fishing, and wrote: "Happy father’s day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou! G,K, Z, A gx" [sic].

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at their Oklahoma home

During a previous appearance on the Today Show, meanwhile, Gwen opened up about just how much Blake helps out with her sons while chatting to host Hoda Kotb.

When asked if she thought he would make a good father, she replied: "He is a good dad, actually. He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' So it's hard. I got three boys."

