Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'thrilled' as they deliver news close to their hearts

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are no strangers to mixing business with pleasure having worked together several times before and during their marriage.

However, the couple was "thrilled" on Friday to share their latest project – and it's a collaboration that is close to their hearts. Gwen and Blake – who is returning to NBC 10 months after leaving The Voice – have teamed up for a rendition of The Judds' iconic ballad 'Love Is Alive', which will feature on the highly anticipated compilation record, 'Tribute to The Judds', in celebration of the beloved duo's 40th anniversary.

Sharing a photo of the single's cover art on Instagram, Blake announced: "Thrilled to be part of this tribute album with @gwenstefani. @thejuddsofficial are one of the greatest country acts of our lifetime and 80's country music is my favorite decade."

He added: "I've been singing these songs for as long as I can remember. Listen to our version of 'Love Is Alive' out now off the forthcoming album 'A Tribute To The Judds.'"

In a statement, Blake said: "The Judds are one of the greatest country acts of our lifetime. 80s country music is my favorite decade, and I've been singing Judd songs for as long as I can remember.

'Love Is Alive' was on their first album, and we wanted to stick pretty close to the original version and Gwen just nails the vocal. We're thrilled to be part of this tribute album."

Gwen is just as thrilled with the record as her husband, adding: "I have always admired The Judds and I am so thrilled to be part of this album. 'Love Is Alive' is an iconic track and performing the song with Blake is a perfect way to honor their timeless discography."

The couple's fans were quick to share their excitement over the track, with one commenting: "I love this version so much. You and Gwen are perfect for this song." A second said: "Love your tribute and agree Gwen nailed it so did you." A third added: "Amazing how beautiful you both did this song Gwen and you together…wow!!! BEAUTIFUL!!!!"

A press release about the song states: "Nearly 40 years since its original release on the best-selling album 'Why Not Me', and reproduced by Brent Maher, 'Love Is Alive' seamlessly intertwines the timeless production of the original track coupled with the soulful vocals of Shelton and Stefani.

"Mastering the combination of Pop and Country, the track infuses both artists' signature sound while paying homage to the original song."

'Love Is Alive' marks Blake and Gwen's fifth duet together, following their chart-topping hits 'Nobody But You', 'Happy Anywhere', 'Go Ahead And Break My Heart', as well as their Christmas collaboration, 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas'.

'Love Is Alive' is out now. A 'Tribute to The Judds', which brings together the music industry's biggest power players across genres revering the original music of The Judds into a powerful homage of their discography, will be released on October 27, 2023, on BMG.

