Romeo Beckham reveals rustic country kitchen at family's Cotswolds house

Romeo Beckham gave fans a rare glimpse inside the kitchen at his family's Cotswolds home as he prepared a meal with his girlfriend Mia Regan on Thursday. Going live on Instagram Stories to document their food preparation, the 17-year-old revealed a sneak peek at the space, which features vaulted wooden ceilings and has black marble worktops.

In the background, a black metal pendant light can be seen hanging from the ceiling, and there is also an island unit where the family had a cake on display on top of a cake stand.

Romeo's mum Victoria Beckham recently showed the kitchen from another perspective as she worked from home during the coronavirus lockdown. The fashion designer perched on a wooden bar stool at the island unit to do her work, writing: "My warm weather working from home wardrobe! Shorts & slippers. The dream."

Romeo Beckham cooked with his girlfriend Mia at his Cotswolds home

The kitchen features stone flooring, exposed brick walls and a bottle green wooden island unit. Copper saucepans hang overhead, while a chandelier adds the ultimate luxurious finishing touch.

A previous photo shared by Victoria has revealed another glimpse at the room, showing a large wood-fired pizza oven on one side, with chopped logs stacked underneath ready to cook.

Victoria Beckham previously shared another look at the stunning kitchen

The aesthetic of the room ties in with the rustic feel throughout the rest of the house, which is a barn conversion located close to the celebrity haunt of Soho Farmhouse.

The property boasts beautiful gardens too, where the family can also enjoy barbecues together in the summer, play football on their own football pitch and unwind in their log cabin that houses a sauna and steam room. There is even a swimming pool to cool down in afterwards. What more could they want?!

