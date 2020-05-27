Victoria Beckham's Cotswolds kitchen is even more gorgeous than you'd imagine The fashion designer is working from home in the Cotswolds

Victoria Beckham's kitchen became her home office on Wednesday, as she worked on her latest fashion collection at her house in the Cotswolds. The former Spice Girls star, who is isolating at her second home with her husband David and their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper, shared a look at her relatable work setup on Instagram – and became the envy of her fans in the process.

"My warm weather working from home wardrobe! Shorts & slippers. The dream," Victoria captioned the photo, which shows her perched at her kitchen island on a wooden stool while wearing a pair of tiny denim shorts and a sweatshirt.

Victoria Beckham shared a look inside her Cotswolds kitchen

While many followers were envious of Victoria's toned legs, others couldn't resist commenting on her gorgeous kitchen. "House goals! The stone flooring is amazing!" one wrote, while a second agreed: "Dream house."

It definitely does appear like a dreamy kitchen setup, with stone flooring, exposed brick walls and a bottle green wooden island unit. Copper saucepans hang overhead, while a chandelier adds the ultimate luxurious finishing touch.

The rustic kitchen also has a pizza oven

A previous photo shared by Victoria has revealed another glimpse at the room, showing a large wood-fired pizza oven on one side, with chopped logs stacked underneath ready to cook. The aesthetic of the room ties in with the rustic feel throughout the rest of the house, which is a barn conversion located close to the celebrity haunt of Soho Farmhouse.

The property boasts beautiful gardens too, where the family can also enjoy barbecues together in the summer, play tennis on their own tennis court, and unwind in their log cabin that houses a sauna and steam room. There is even a plunge pool on the lawn to cool down afterwards. What more could they want?!

