Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shared a never-before-seen peek inside his sprawling library at Althorp House
Charles Spencer has practically given us a guided tour of Althorp House in recent months – and now, he's shared a glimpse inside his incredible library.
The brother of Princess Diana took to Twitter earlier this week to thank supporters of his upcoming book, The White Ship, when he inadvertently revealed his treasure trove of classic novels.
In the background of the clip, hundreds of books can be seen lining the shelves, many of which look like they've been in his family for generations!
Besides the impressive-looking collection, Charles has a number of beautiful portraits lining the walls.
Charles Spencer reveals impressive-looking library inside Althorp House
The 56-year-old often shares peeks in and around the grounds of his sprawling Northamptonshire estate. Last week, he delighted his Twitter followers with a photo from inside his house, showing his two dogs, Forager and Rufus, sleeping in their beds. "Time for a new dog bed.... Forager and Rufus, now a little more than six months old," he wrote.
And earlier in August, Charles uploaded a video of a heron taking flight on a sunny morning, panning his camera over a beautiful lake and rolling fields. "Inadvertently disturbing the heron's breakfast this morning at @AlthorpHouse," he tweeted.
Charles previously shared a glimpse of his beautiful walled garden
Charles' other photos and videos from his stunning home include ones of the magnificent sunsets, the lush lawns and flower beds, and footage of the many deer that feed from the hedgerow.
The author grew up at Althorp House with his three older sisters, including Prince William and Prince Harry's mother, and inherited the family home when his father John died in 1992. Charles became the 9th Earl Spencer, and set about renovating the family's ancestral seat.
He recently shared some exciting news about his stunning home, telling his Twitter followers that the gardens of Althorp House will be open to the public every day in August, with free admission for NHS workers and their families.
