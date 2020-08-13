Charles Spencer has practically given us a guided tour of Althorp House in recent months – and now, he's shared a glimpse inside his incredible library.

The brother of Princess Diana took to Twitter earlier this week to thank supporters of his upcoming book, The White Ship, when he inadvertently revealed his treasure trove of classic novels.

MORE: Charles Spencer shares video from spectacular lake at home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles Spencer reveals gorgeous gardens at Althorp House

In the background of the clip, hundreds of books can be seen lining the shelves, many of which look like they've been in his family for generations!

Besides the impressive-looking collection, Charles has a number of beautiful portraits lining the walls.

Thank you, ⁦@CWBookshop⁩ for supporting my upcoming book #thewhiteship so ingeniously - looking forward to signing copies for your customers, and to returning to your literary festival in happier and healthier times.... pic.twitter.com/dtUxhHEEwj — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) August 11, 2020

Charles Spencer reveals impressive-looking library inside Althorp House

The 56-year-old often shares peeks in and around the grounds of his sprawling Northamptonshire estate. Last week, he delighted his Twitter followers with a photo from inside his house, showing his two dogs, Forager and Rufus, sleeping in their beds. "Time for a new dog bed.... Forager and Rufus, now a little more than six months old," he wrote.

And earlier in August, Charles uploaded a video of a heron taking flight on a sunny morning, panning his camera over a beautiful lake and rolling fields. "Inadvertently disturbing the heron's breakfast this morning at @AlthorpHouse," he tweeted.

MORE: Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer gushes over engagement to Greg Mallett

Charles previously shared a glimpse of his beautiful walled garden

Charles' other photos and videos from his stunning home include ones of the magnificent sunsets, the lush lawns and flower beds, and footage of the many deer that feed from the hedgerow.

The author grew up at Althorp House with his three older sisters, including Prince William and Prince Harry's mother, and inherited the family home when his father John died in 1992. Charles became the 9th Earl Spencer, and set about renovating the family's ancestral seat.

He recently shared some exciting news about his stunning home, telling his Twitter followers that the gardens of Althorp House will be open to the public every day in August, with free admission for NHS workers and their families.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.