Jennifer Garner allowed fans a sneak peek inside her bedroom within the luxury $13 million mansion she’s currently living in - and it looked heavenly.

The 13 Going on 30 actress moved into the Pacific Palisades, California pad earlier this year, and has been giving her Instagram followers a glimpse into the gorgeous home by sharing videos and posts to showcase it.

While most of the fun she shares takes place in her kitchen, she just offered up a slice of interior heaven by showing off her bedroom.

Jennifer, 48, was seated at the end of her oversized bed, adorned with fluffy cushions, to speak to Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts for an Instagram segment, but we couldn’t help take a look behind her at the stunning monochrome decor - even her black and white sweatshirt matched!

It’s not surprising her bedroom is so chic, because it’s in tune with the rest of the stunning home.

Jennifer and her children, Violet, 14 and Seraphina, twelve and Samuel, eight, who she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, moved into the home in January.

Jennifer chatted from her bedroom

It’s only temporary since she’s building a new home on a plot she bought in nearly Brentwood Park,

Her kids have been helping with the household chores during the COVID-19 lockdown, but she revealed in a virtual interview on The Ellen DeGeneres show things haven’t quite gone as planned.

"They’re cleaning the house and helping out and they’ve been really good," she said before admitting she regretted her decision to let son, Samuel, clean his bathroom.

Jennifer gives pretend cooking classes in her kitchen

"I walked in and he had put so much bathtub cleaner in it and then just fill it with water and emptied it out, so it had coated the inside of the tub, and it took me like 20 minutes of scrubbing. So we had to take a step back and say, that was thorough, there was a lot of cleaner, but it would have eaten your skin off, so let’s try again."

