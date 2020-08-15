Meghan Markle shares first look inside stunning new £11.2million home The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved to Santa Barbara

Ever since we discovered that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought a new home in Santa Barbara, we've been dying to see it – and now, thanks to Meghan, we've had a peek inside!

The Duchess appeared at The 19th* Represents virtual summit on Friday, where she interviewed the website's co-founder and CEO Emily Ramshaw about creating a transformative newsroom centered on gender equity.

And while the interview was fascinating, we couldn't help but notice that Meghan appeared to be filming it from a beautiful room inside her new house in Montecito.

The room, which could be either their library or study, looked bright and airy thanks to the white-painted walls that had a gloss finish. A large four-panelled window with what appeared to be a walnut wood frame could be seen behind Meghan.

The window let in plenty of natural light and overlooks their garden, with giant trees towering over the perfectly-cut hedge.

Meghan Markle gave royal fans a glimpse inside her new home

The mum-of-one sat in a gorgeous-looking armchair that was upholstered in a beautiful cream fabric with a dark chocolate wood framing. Beside Meghan was a pretty, white potted plant that appeared to be sitting on a glass-top coffee table.

We can only imagine what the rest of the house looks like! According to TMZ, Meghan and Harry spent £11.2million on the property. Such a hefty price tag got them 18,000 square feet on five acres of land.

Inside, the house is reported to have a grand total of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. There is also believed to be a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The room lets in plenty of natural light

The main house includes a library, an office, a spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, a gym, a games room, an arcade, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and a garage with space for five cars.

Outside, there is endless lawn space with tiered rose gardens, a tennis court, a tea house, a children's cottage and a large outdoor pool.

Earlier this week, a representative for Harry and Meghan confirmed to HELLO! that they moved into their family home with son Archie in July, adding: "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family."

