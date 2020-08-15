Jenni McKnight
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently moved into their new home located in Montecito in Santa Barbara
Ever since we discovered that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought a new home in Santa Barbara, we've been dying to see it – and now, thanks to Meghan, we've had a peek inside!
The Duchess appeared at The 19th* Represents virtual summit on Friday, where she interviewed the website's co-founder and CEO Emily Ramshaw about creating a transformative newsroom centered on gender equity.
And while the interview was fascinating, we couldn't help but notice that Meghan appeared to be filming it from a beautiful room inside her new house in Montecito.
The room, which could be either their library or study, looked bright and airy thanks to the white-painted walls that had a gloss finish. A large four-panelled window with what appeared to be a walnut wood frame could be seen behind Meghan.
The window let in plenty of natural light and overlooks their garden, with giant trees towering over the perfectly-cut hedge.
Meghan Markle gave royal fans a glimpse inside her new home
The mum-of-one sat in a gorgeous-looking armchair that was upholstered in a beautiful cream fabric with a dark chocolate wood framing. Beside Meghan was a pretty, white potted plant that appeared to be sitting on a glass-top coffee table.
We can only imagine what the rest of the house looks like! According to TMZ, Meghan and Harry spent £11.2million on the property. Such a hefty price tag got them 18,000 square feet on five acres of land.
Inside, the house is reported to have a grand total of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. There is also believed to be a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The room lets in plenty of natural light
The main house includes a library, an office, a spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, a gym, a games room, an arcade, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and a garage with space for five cars.
Outside, there is endless lawn space with tiered rose gardens, a tennis court, a tea house, a children's cottage and a large outdoor pool.
Earlier this week, a representative for Harry and Meghan confirmed to HELLO! that they moved into their family home with son Archie in July, adding: "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family."
