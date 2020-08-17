Gordon Ramsay lists his lavish Cornwall holiday home for £2.75million The celebrity chef owns three properties in Cornwall

Gordon Ramsay has listed one of his three lavish Cornwall holiday homes on the market for £2.75million. The celebrity chef is set to make a profit of almost £1million on the house, which he bought for £1.96million in 2017.

The Hell's Kitchen star carried out extensive renovations on the Grade II-listed building, which was formerly a Lloyds Bank in the fishing town of Fowey, and converted it into a luxury holiday rental.

Trevail House is currently available for holidaymakers to rent from around £4,700 a week on Boutique Retreats, and boasts four bedrooms, each with an en-suite, and an open-plan living area spanning over 2,800 square feet.

Situated next to the river, it has beautiful views from its private outdoor deck and garden room with bar facilities. As you would expect, it has been renovated to an incredibly high standard, and would make a luxurious family home or holiday rental.

Gordon Ramsay is selling his Cornwall holiday rental, Trevail House

Gordon is selling the property with agent John Bray and Partners, who describe it as a "spacious and highly specified four-bedroom townhouse residence".

The listing states: "Finished with intricate attention to detail, the vendor has created a beautiful, contemporary style townhouse, with remote control entry system and USB/data connections in all rooms. With many period features retained, the interiors have been elegantly designed to enhance modern day living."

Gordon Ramsay owns three properties in Cornwall

Trevail House is one of three beautiful residences that Gordon and his family own in Cornwall. They have spent the past few months at their £4.4million beachside mansion in Rock, on the north Cornwall coast, which Gordon bought in 2015. At the time it was the second most expensive sale in Cornwall, but that hasn't stopped the chef from making huge changes to the original 1920s home.

In 2019, Gordon was granted planning permission to knock down the original property and replace it with a main house and a smaller second home. He bought a second £4million beach house in the nearby village of Trebetherick for the family to stay in while work was completed.

