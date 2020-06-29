Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on Friday, and a video of their celebration cake gave fans a rare look inside their dining room. This Morning star Ruth took to Instagram to share a clip of the design that Eamonn had made for her to mark the occasion, and the background showed exactly how the room is decorated.

It has a monochrome colour scheme with white walls, a glossy black side cabinet, a black floor lamp, a black rectangular dining table in the middle of the room (as seen in the mirror reflection) and cream dining chairs. There are full-length cream curtains on a steel rail at the windows, and Ruth and Eamonn keep a selection of ornaments, framed photos and candles on their side cabinet. They have two oval-shaped wall mirrors without frames, which Eamonn and Ruth have positioned above one another.

The This Morning co-hosts rarely share a look inside the dining room at their Surrey home, but Eamonn did give a glimpse inside the space earlier this month. He shared a video of himself taste-testing Ruth's breakfast in the room, in which he sat at their dining table in front of another glossy black cabinet where the couple keep more framed photos and ornaments. "With the way she barks orders, imagine if I had said, 'No, it's not nice!'," he captioned the post. "But it always is… At home with the Holmes's."

Ruth decorated the dining room for Easter

Ruth also revealed a peek inside the room after dressing up the table for the family's Easter celebrations. She opted for yellow and white tablecloths with white plates and silver cutlery, and green and gold napkins, matching the daffodils she had positioned at the centre. The room features two large windows at the back, which seem to overlook the driveway to the home.

On their son Jack's 18th birthday at home, Eamonn also took to Instagram with a photo of the room ready for his celebrations.

