This Morning's Holly Willoughby shows off her stunning chandelier in rare home picture The star lives in a £3million home with her family

Holly Willoughby took to her Instagram to make a very exciting announcement on Thursday afternoon but we couldn't help but admire her stunning chandelier, which could be seen behind her as she spoke to the camera.

The This Morning star, who is an ambassador for Garnier, announced the company's new Green Beauty Initiative, which will radically reduce their global environmental impact, from the comfort of her own home, giving fans a rare glimpse inside.

Holly Willoughby's chandelier could be seen behind her

The mother-of-three seemed to be filming the video in her living room, which has an impressive chandelier hanging from her high ceiling. The room seems to be painted in grey and white shutter blinds can also be seen at the very back of the room.

Holly has given small glimpses inside her £3million London house before via Instagram and one room that makes the most appearances is her gorgeous kitchen.

At Christmas time, Holly shared a photo of herself cooking up a feast for the family. It showed that the room has matte white cupboards and worktops, and a large island unit in the middle. She also showed off her Emma Bridgewater mug and crockery collection, complete with bowls and measuring jugs.

Holly has given several glimpses into her stunning kitchen

Holly shared another look inside when she posted a picture of herself and her daughter Belle making ice cream for Belle's birthday. It revealed wooden herringbone flooring, and metallic silver handles on her cupboards and doors.

Other sneak peeks revealed that her kitchen cabinets span the height of the floor to the ceiling and that she has an incredible selection of appliances and utensils at hands, such as a KitchenAid mixer, which typically retail for over £700.