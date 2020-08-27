Bruce Willis and Emma Heming's daughters steal the show in new photos inside stylish family home The Die Hard actor shares children Mabel and Evelyn with the Perfect Stranger actress

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming's children are growing up fast! This week, their doting mum gave fans an insight into their home school setup, by sharing pictures of Mabel, eight, and Evelyn, six, studying hard in the living room.

The Perfect Stranger actress took to Instagram to post several snaps of her daughters, including one of Evelyn sitting at the desk in the family's vibrant living room while working on her laptop.

In the background of the photo, a large sofa covered in colourful cushions could be seen, as well as rows of artwork hanging on the wall.

Mabel, meanwhile, was pictured in what looked to be her bedroom, which featured polka dot wallpaper and a green desk.

Inside Bruce Willis and Emma Heming's colourful living room

It's been an eventful few months for Bruce and Emma, who were separated at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The Die Hard star had been quarantined with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, in Idaho for weeks.

Emma, Mabel, and Evelyn, meanwhile, were due to travel to be with the rest of the family, but ended up getting stranded in Los Angeles due to the travel restrictions.

Bruce and Emma's daughter Mabel studying inside her bedroom

Scout opened up about the situation during a recent episode of the Dopey self-help podcast. She said: "My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters…

"My dad came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in LA."

The family celebrating Bruce's birthday in lockdown

Bruce reunited with Emma and his youngest two daughters at the beginning of May, just in time for Evelyn's birthday celebrations.

The little girl turned six on 5 May, and her famous family marked the special occasion on social media, including her big sister Rumer.

Rumer shared a sweet video on Instagram of Evelyn riding a bike without stabilisers, and explained that she had been the one to teach her.

The actress wrote: "I taught this little munchkin how to ride a bike and I have never been more proud in my life.

"I love you to the moon and back Evelyn Penn. Happy 6th birthday."

