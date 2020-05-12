Stacey Solomon has shown off most aspects of her home on Instagram during lockdown. But this week, she decided to give fans a glimpse of the bedroom she shares with boyfriend Joe Swash. The Loose Women star shared a video on Instagram Stories, documenting her chores for the day – which included making her bed. The clip reveals that Stacey and Joe have opted for a bold, fresh design for their room, with a statement green duvet cover which complements a large, padded brown headboard, and is accentuated with cream and white cushions and a cable knit throw. On the wooden bedside table stands a white orchid, and fans could also see the new lamp Stacey recently created using a broken clothes hanger.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon has shared a sneak peek inside her bedroom

Stacey has earned a new title as the queen of home hacks while in lockdown. From repurposing old perfume bottles, to creating an idyllic herb garden from a storage unit and crafting her own bathroom shelf, the mum-of-three has delighted fans with her nifty ideas.

The TV favourite is currently in lockdown with Joe, their son Rex, and her two boys, 12-year-old Zachary and eight-year-old Leighton. Next week, the family will celebrate little Rex's first birthday, and will no doubt pull out all the stops to ensure he has a special day. Earlier this month, Leighton also celebrated his birthday – and Stacey opted for a very unusual cake recipe for her middle son.

Stacey and Joe's son Rex will turn one on 23 May

The 30-year-old treated Leighton to a radish and chocolate cheesecake, admitting to fans that the unusual pairing came about because they were the only ingredients she had. Posting a clip on her Instagram Stories showing her adding the final touches to a Pokémon-themed cake, Stacey wrote: "The only cake I can successfully make every time is cheesecake so I made this last night, and he asked for a Pokémon cake. This is the best I could do."

Stacey recently shared a photo of Leighton's unusual birthday cake

Later that evening, the star posted a sweet image of her sons sat on her bed with the cake. She wrote: "Happy Birthday Leighton. I haven’t managed to get a picture of all three of them in so long it’s melting my heart. My world, eight years old today pickle, how did this happen? We love you to the moon and back Leighton...

"Now time for radish & chocolate cheesecake in mummy’s bed, watching your favourite films (I honestly can’t believe I agreed to this, must have been the lockdown birthday guilt) I can't wait to spend the night rolling around in the radishes they pick off and hide under the sheets. I hope you’re all ok, thinking of you always."