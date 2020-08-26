Amanda Holden films inside incredible garden at Surrey mansion See where the Britain's Got Talent host lives with her family

Amanda Holden has shared a video filmed inside her stunning garden at home in Surrey. The Britain's Got Talent judge took to TikTok with the clip, showing a large patio area with brown concrete tiles, and various green bushes and trees lining either side.

And Amanda being Amanda, this wasn't just any video. The star took it upon herself to dress up in a red swimsuit for a dance in the rain as her caption explained, "Well… What else is there to do in a power cut in the rain?!," along with a cloud, umbrella and 'GB' emoji.

She previously unveiled an equally bold photo in another area of the garden, as she took to mowing the lawn in her wedding dress in April. It showed her lawn with a flowerbed at one side, two white trees, and a brick wall topped with a trellis at the back.

Amanda Holden has a firepit on her patio

Shortly after in July, she posed on her patio with a glass of wine, revealing that there is a green metal dining table and chair in the space, as well as a large black firepit seen in the background.

Amanda previously shared a photo of her lawn

This Morning host Ruth Langsford was just as impressed by her garden as we are, commenting, "Cheers! Garden looks wonderful."

Amanda lives with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Lexi and Hollie in Surrey. They moved into the home in 2015, after Amanda said she had "badgered" the builder for a year until he finally sold it to them. At which point, Amanda took to Instagram to reveal the news. "So happy!!," she captioned a photo of herself and Chris at the entrance. "Just completed on our forever home! #lovemyhubby our girls are sooo excited!"

They also have a country retreat in the Cotswolds, where the family have previously spent Christmas.

