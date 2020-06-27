Peter Andre's epic birthday present to daughter Princess, 13, revealed The dad-of-four made sure his first teenage daughter had the best day

Peter Andre prepared a pretty impressive surprise for his daughter Princess on her 13th birthday this weekend.

Taking to Instagram early in the morning, the father-of-four showed his fans the luxurious sleepover party he had organised for his eldest daughter in their living room - and we're jealous!

In a short clip shared on Instagram, the 47-year-old showed off the full set up which his daughter had yet to discover. It included two teepees decorated with fairy lights as well as sequined and pink cushions. In between the two teepees a huge 13 balloon could be seen with two baskets underneath, presumably containing her birthday breakfast. And next to the fireplace, the dad had hung two pink satin dressing gowns.

Peter enlisted the help of Teepee Vibe Tribe, a company based in Surrey, and he had chosen the perfect theme for his teenage daughter – the 'Pretty in Pink' package which is described on their website as "Glamorous, Girly and totally gorgeous! This theme is fit for a princess with tones of baby pink, blush and rose gold. Perfect for older girls."

Fans of the Mysterious Girl star were delighted with the surprise, with one writing: "Amazing!! Do let us know her reaction, happy birthday Princess." Another one remarked: "Wow looks amazing! Princess will love it! Happy birthday Princess."

Bista, as she is referred to, pictured with her youngest siblings

A third fan paid tribute to Peter and his efforts to make the day unforgettable: "What an amazing dad mate," he wrote.

Earlier this week, Peter revealed he was stressing about having his first ever teenage daughter.

"Bis, how are you going to be 13. You are the first daughter I've ever had that is going to be a teenager. I'm stressing. Do I need to get over it?" he could be heard saying in a video.

Bista, as Peter refers to her, quickly replied: "Yes, it is what it is."

The star hilariously captioned the clip: "About to have my first ever teenage daughter. Stress… nah, she’ll be fine right? A nun right?"