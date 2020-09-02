Stacey Solomon shares seriously genius hack for organising her sons' schoolwork The Loose Women star is a DIY queen

Stacey Solomon built her sons an impressive set of drawers on Wednesday, with a little help from one-year-old Rex.

The Loose Women star told her Instagram followers that she wanted to help her two eldest boys stay organised as they start a new school year, explaining that they needed somewhere to store all of the work they'd done throughout the lockdown period.

The answer? A stylish set of black, tidy-tray style drawers!

Taking to social media, the mother-of-three could be heard saying: "Me and Rex are going to build some drawers, and the boys are going to use them to organise their school work."

She added in a caption: "I bought these because we have piles of school work from over isolation that they need to bring in and reference back to over the next few months at school so it needs to be in order.

"They're delighted about organising their school work."

Stacey showed off her handy work on Instagram

Once completed, 30-year-old Stacey showed off her handy work, revealing that each slide-out tray had been fitted with a shiny metal knob and labelled with a school subject.

The boys could be seen organising their work

From maths, English and science to art, drama and product design, there was room for homework from every class imaginable!

"It's perfect for what we need. I really love it. I might have to get one for my crafts. It will live in the boys' room but for now, it's down here until they fill it," the former X Factor star wrote alongside the finished product.

Stacey even revealed that she'd been inspired by a similar set of drawers at her sister's.

"My sister has this for her girls' schoolwork and so I copied her because our current system is not working at all," she told her social media followers.

