Stacey Solomon shares her homemade dream catcher tutorial – and it's the perfect lockdown activity

Over the last few weeks we've seen her make a bedside lamp from an old clothes hanger and a bathroom shelf out of household rubbish, but Stacey Solomon has exceeded herself with her latest craft session. The mum-of-three made a dream catcher to hang over her bed on Tuesday, and it's the perfect lockdown activity that looks so easy to do.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares her tutorial for a homemade dream catcher

Using just a hoop, some string, gems and foliage, Stacey has created something that looks way more expensive than it cost to make, and better still, she said it helped to "take my mind away from the world" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing her tutorial on Instagram Stories, Stacey wrote: "So I wrapped a hoop in string (I got this hoop from Amazon I just typed in 'dream catcher hoop'. Then it's some string to one end and looped it all the way round. Over, under & through."

Stacey proudly shared a look at the finished result on Instagram

She continued: "Then you just pull the string through each loop and keep going round and round doing exactly the same thing until you reach the centre. Then just pull it right. Then I looped on some string to the underneath and gave him a haircut to try and make it even. I added some crystals and flowers because I love a gem & a fake shrub."

As she proudly shared a look at the finished result, Stacey told her followers: "I'm so in love with it and actually so proud." So much so, that she has already started to make another one, and plans to add feathers to give it a different look.

Stacey's craft projects have impressed her fans over the past couple of months, with many loving how easy and budget-friendly they are to recreate. At the weekend, the former X Factor singer showed how she had repurposed her old perfume bottles and turned them into pretty diffusers, by adding a touch of diffuser oil and cutting some fake flowers to fit in the bottles. What will she think of next?

