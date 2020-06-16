Stacey Solomon reveals her genius hack for making a vase – and you'll never guess what she used There's no such thing as junk in Stacey and Joe's house

Just when we think Stacey Solomon has shared her best DIY home hack yet, she goes and posts another one! The Loose Women star revealed how she had made her very own vase to display pampas grass reeds on Monday, using just some rope, glue and an old fabric softener bottle!

Showing how easy it is to repurpose everyday household items rather than throw them away, the mum-of-three explained that as she didn't have a vase already she had decided to make one. Stacey says that her craft projects help to ease her anxiety and told fans: "I really enjoy wrapping rope around things. Haven't thought about anything scary the whole time."

Watch Stacey's tutorial for making your own vase

Stacey started her project by cutting the top off her old plastic bottle, and applying some glue to the rope. "I just carried on flying over the handle and it worked," the 30-year-old wrote alongside an Instagram video showing her work in progress. She later shared a photo of the finished product sat on a wooden table in her living room, writing: "Done! I don't know why but this whole thing makes me emotional."

Stacey made her vase using an old laundry bottle and rope

Former X Factor contestant Stacey has impressed her fans with her savvy craft projects during lockdown, often using things she already had at home. So far we've seen her turn an old cereal box into an ornament, turn an old clothes hanger into a table lamp, and make a paint holder out of some unused baking tins.

Her house has also been organised to perfection, with everything neatly-labelled, much to the annoyance of her boyfriend Joe Swash. In an episode of Celebrity Gogglebox, Stacey voiced her frustration at Joe's inability to follow her labelling system around the house.

The Loose Women star said she was emotional at the finished result

"Is that some kind of joke?" she asked. "Let's put the ice in the drawer labelled meat, that's a fantastic idea." Joe replied, "I hate labels you put labels on everything. There's labels on the cups, there's labels on the plates." He joked: "I'm not going to live my life by your labels, it's like living with a dictator."

Make your own vase like Stacey:

