Denise Van Outen owns the most epic garden furniture The star made an impressive purchase

Denise Van Outen bought some outdoor furniture for her garden on Friday, and the epic piece is like nothing we've seen before.

Taking to Instagram to reveal that she'd made a purchase at Chimes in Essex, the star could be seen sitting in the middle of an enormous grey seating area.

"After weeks of searching, we found the perfect seating area/table for our garden. Big shout out to Lee at Chimes for all your help," the doting mum wrote in the caption.

Big enough to accommodate around twenty people, the gigantic round sofa looks like it's been plucked from Kim Kardashian's garden.

How amazing is that seating area?

In a second snap shared by Denise, she revealed that a circular area in the middle of the piece pops up into a chic wooden table – how incredible is that?

It certainly makes sense that the Celebrity Gogglebox star would invest in such show-stopping outdoor furniture, after all, her garden is the size of our local park!

In July, Denise, who lives with her boyfriend Eddie Boxshall, her daughter Betsy and the family's beloved French bulldog Matilda, shared a photo on social media that proved just how big their outdoor space is.

It even features a hidden table!

The doting mum posted a photo of herself in the grounds as she showed off her new jacket, and could be seen standing on the extensive lawn framed with enormous trees.

A couple of weeks later, the star captured a snap of the Celebrity Gogglebox team practicing social distancing outside, proving once again just how big her garden really is.

"Social distance pic of our fave @c4gogglebox crew," she captioned the photo.

"We've had a brilliant few weeks working with them. For our wrap party we had pizzas from @Crusthensfield – keeping it local #supportlocal #supportsmallbusiness #celebritygogglebox."

The crew stood in various spots of the garden, while the image also revealed two white egg chairs positioned at one side, and an outhouse built with cream walls and a black roof.

One thing's for sure, Denise has plenty of space for her enormous new piece of furniture!

