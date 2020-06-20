Denise Van Outen shows off seriously unique wallpaper The TV star's living room could be seen on Instagram

Denise Van Outen has what might just be the most unique wallpaper we've ever seen in a living room! Sharing a photo of herself on Instagram on Friday to celebrate her Celebrity Gogglebox appearance, the star could be seen sitting on a stunning green, crushed velvet sofa, and also visible was her fabulous, bumblebee-covered wallpaper!

A chic shade of cream in colour, the playful-but-chic wall décor was peppered with black, detailed sketches of bumblebees, an insect that we're guessing Denise is a fan of.

Denise's amazing wallpaper could be seen on Instagram

What's more, sitting on her green sofa was a multi-coloured cushion that looked like it had been splattered with paint, and one sweet fan was so taken by it that they asked: "I love your cushions! Where are they from?"

Denise and her boyfriend Eddie Boxshall

It's been a busy few weeks for the 46-year-old, who recently threw her stepdaughter Leah a seriously epic 21st birthday.

"21st birthday celebration in lockdown, just the 3 of us. Kitchen disco. Thanks so much @bonnevents for the amazing balloon decorations. All dropped off outside our house with clear instructions how to DIY the decs. Social distancing. We love you Leah. Happy birthday beautiful #21stbirthday," Denise wrote alongside several snaps of the big day.

In one of the pictures, Denise, Leah and Denise's boyfriend Eddie Boxshall could be seen holding a glass of champagne whilst posing next to a huge number 21 filled with pink balloons.

Another picture showed Leah posing in the family's large garden. "My beautiful Princess Leah's 21st birthday weekend. @leah.boxshall I love you so much that it hurts!!! I burst with pride to see what an amazing young woman you have become. I'm so lucky to have you as my daughter. Happy 21st Birthday... love Dad, Denise, Jordan and Betsy xxxx @bonnevents 21st #bonnevents #thankyou," Eddie captioned it.

It's safe to say that lockdown didn't stop the family from having a blast!

