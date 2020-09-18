Ruth Langsford reveals beautiful grounds surrounding family home

Ruth Langsford revealed on Friday night that she was doing her Memory Walk with her beloved pet dog Maggie, and in the background of her video, the beautiful grounds of her Weybridge neighbourhood could be seen.

As the This Morning star explained to the camera that Sunday's walk – which raises money for the Alzheimer's Society – had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, she could be seen strolling down a pretty street surrounded by lush greenery.

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes' home is clearly situated in a beautiful neighbourhood!

Large hedges flanked the pristine road, and tall green trees were also visible.

The mother-of-one explained that although she was unable to take part in Sunday's walk, she was still hoping to raise money by strolling around with Maggie.

The grounds around Ruth's home looked so beautiful!

The presenter's full post read: "I should have been doing the @alzheimerssoc Memory Walk 2020 this Sunday but sadly, with the restrictions, it’s not to be.

"However, we can still all walk for our loved ones....whether you do laps of your garden, go round your local park or revisit somewhere special.

Ruth and Eamonn live in Surrey

"So please sign up at Memorywalk.org.uk and help people affected by dementia. Thank you."

Needless to say, Ruth's fans were delighted by her efforts, and many left sweet comments beneath the 60-year-old's video.

"You are amazing," wrote one.

"Keep doing that you do Ruth," another said, with a third adding: "You're so lovely."

Ruth and Eamonn live in Surrey with their son Jack, and the stylish residence includes six bedrooms, two living rooms and even a special Manchester United-themed man cave for Eamonn that he has filled with memorabilia from the football club.

The mansion also boasts a beautiful large garden.

The relaxing outdoor living area features a pair of matching grey button-back sofas, a blue patterned outdoor rug and coffee table – the perfect spot for a weekend nap!

