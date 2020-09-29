The pet advent calendars your furry friends will LOVE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Since Christmas advent calendars have become so much more than the stale chocolate kind, it only seems fitting that it's not just us that benefits from a pimped up advent calendar – our pets are getting in on the act, too, with advent calendars for dogs and cats.

So while you open your beauty advent calendar or delight in what's behind the door of your alcohol advent calendar, make sure your cat, dog or furry friend is having some Christmas countdown fun. Shop our edit of the best pet advent calendars for 2020.

SHOP: 20 advent calendars for men to get him in the festive spirit

Best dogs advent calendar 2020

Lily's Kitchen is a furry fan favourite, and you'll forever be in their good books with this treat-filled calendar.

Advent Calendar for Dogs, £10, Lily's Kitchen

Want something reusable? We adore this bone-shaped calendar, just perfect for treats of all shapes and sizes.

Refillable Dog Advent Calendar, £27.95, Not On The High Street

Your pup won't get bored of this advent calendar, as there's a range of treats and even toys for every day in December!

Personalised Dog Treats Advent Calendar, £49.95, Prezzybox

SHOP: Best grooming kits for dogs to keep them looking smart at home

Their daily treats can be these yummy dog biscuits, packaged in the cutest Christmas tree.

Luxury Wooden Dog Advent Calendar with Bones, £15, Pets at Home

This calendar is full of delicious natural dog treats that have functional benefits, including dental dog treats and calming treats too.

Dog Advent Calendar, £7, Scrumbles

Note: This advent calendar is for good boys only! They'll find a doggy treat behind each door - but only if they've been on their best behaviour.

Good Boy Advent Calendar, £6.19, Amazon

Best cats advent calendar 2020

Got a cat obsessed with catnip? They'll not be able to stay away from this catnip-filled calendar.

Catnip Advent Calendar, £2, Pets at Home

If you want a personalised advent calendar for your cat, this is spot on - you can then fill it with their favourite treats or a toy for each day. Plus, you can reuse it too.

Personalised Cat Advent Calendar, £21.99, Etsy

Festive-themed feline treats await your cat with this advent calendar. Nothing like getting them into the spirit, too!

Advent Calendar for Cats, £10, Lily's Kitchen

TAKE THE QUIZ: Which royal dog are you? Take our quiz to find out!

Other pet advent calendars 2020

Even horses need a little holiday spirit sometimes!

Hatchwells Horse Advent Calendar, £7.95, Amazon

Not forgetting the smaller pets like hamsters and rabbits, the treats in this calendar are dandelion leaf flavoured. So cute!

Small Animal Advent Calendar, £13.54, Amazon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.