Jennifer Lopez films son Max inside stunning kitchen at family home See where J Lo and her family live

Jennifer Lopez has shared a new video filmed inside the kitchen at her family home.

The star took to Instagram with the clip in honour of National Son Day, as her son Max danced in the space.

SEE: Jennifer Lopez reveals new wedding plans after being forced to cancel amid COVID-19

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez unveils beautiful private kitchen

It features white glossy cupboards with metallic silver handles, and grey tiles on the floor. Jennifer and Max sat around a dark wooden table, with a wraparound sofa furnished with large ribbed cream cushions, while Jennifer had laid the table with brown rattan placemats and silver cutlery.

MORE: Inside J Lo's new £30.8million house

J Lo and her fiance Alex Rodriguez own two homes in Miami - one in Coral Gables, and a new property they bought in September on Star Island. It's unclear as to which home the video is filmed in, but both are just as impressive.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, their new property on Star Island cost them £25million. It's situated on an estate of almost an acre, and features ten bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a lift, a library, a wine room, a guest house and 100-foot wooden dock. There's also an incredible infinity pool and spa with views across the ocean and Miami skyline, as well as a covered cabana seating area for entertaining.

J Lo's kitchen and dining room at her former NY home

They own an additional house in the Hamptons, as well as a penthouse in New York which is currently on the market for £20million.

In the Hamptons, they have eight bedrooms, three acres of land, a spa, a guest house and a heated pool.

Over in New York, meanwhile, Jennifer's penthouse boasts four bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms spread over two floors of the exclusive building, The Whitman, where other famous residents include former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton. She bought the home in 2014 for £16.7million, and put it up for sale in October 2017.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.