James Martin's incredible outdoor kitchen will blow your mind

James Martin has become the envy of fans after sharing a look at his incredible outdoor kitchen in the garden of his Hampshire home. The celebrity chef was filming an episode of his ITV show James Martin's Saturday Morning on Tuesday, and he has the most idyllic setup from which to do so.

The kitchen area is a wooden structure with wooden beams and corrugated iron across the roof, and open sides overlooking the garden. It has plenty of space for both storage and food preparation, with green pendant lights hanging overhead and an electronic insect killer lamp to keep away any bugs.

As well as having a large gas barbecue and grills for cooking, James' outdoor kitchen benefits from having a huge wood-fired pizza oven with chopped logs stored underneath.

Unsurprisingly, it attracted a lot of attention from his Instagram followers, with one commenting: "Your outdoor kitchen is a dream." Another wrote: "Outdoor kitchen of dreams. Could you build me one?" A third agreed: "I LOVE your outdoor kitchen."

James has been able to make the most of his outdoor kitchen during the coronavirus lockdown, as he continued to share cooking tutorials from his home both on This Morning and his own show.

The chef's TV series is always filmed from his beautiful home, but is largely shot indoors in his kitchen, which he decorated earlier this year, installing a huge wall clock in place of the open shelving he previously had on the walls.

Understandably, many of James' Instagram posts focus on his kitchen, but we've also been given a look at his beautiful garden, which has rolling countryside views and a greenhouse for growing fresh produce. What more could he want?!

